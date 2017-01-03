Chrysler unveiled a futuristic ride on Tuesday.

The concept car is an all-electric, self-driving mini-van. The vehicle can go 250 miles on a full charge; longer than the drive from Boston to Bangor, Maine.

The car is equipped with “personal audio zones,” where the driver and passenger can each listen to their own music.

The car also has interior cameras for selfies.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)