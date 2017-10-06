Church member accused of intentionally setting Methuen church on fire to appear in court

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a Lawrence man who they say intentionally set fire to a church in Methuen in September.

Lys Walker Vincent, 45, is accused of breaking into Christian Church Voice of Salvation and torching it.

The @MethuenPolice say Lys Vincent tried to burn down a church. He was a member of the church according to court paperwork. @7News pic.twitter.com/WNdw8Wo8So — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 6, 2017

Crews responded around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 24 to the church on Pleasant Street and found several items inside that had been damaged by flames, police said.

An investigation into the fire led police to Vincent, who was taken into custody around noon Thursday.

“This was a disturbing incident where someone intentionally caused damage to a place of worship, where people are supposed to feel safe,” said Mayor Stephen Zanni. “I commend Methuen Police and assisting agencies for their diligent work on this investigation.”

Vincent is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and burning of a building.

He is being held pending his arraignment scheduled for Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)