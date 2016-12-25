BOSTON (WHDH) - Churches across the nation, and here in Boston, are on high alert about possible terror threats after a warning from the FBI and Homeland Security.

The warning says that Islamic State sympathizers are calling for attacks on churches and holiday gatherings.

Boston Churchgoers headed into the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for Christmas Eve mass, as law enforcement remained on alert.

The FBI warned police departments across the country that sympathizers of the Islamic State are calling for attacks on churches

Officials issued the bulletin after a list of American churches was posted on a Militant’s social media site.

The threat comes just days after a dozen people were killed during an attack on a Christmas Market in Berlin.

People that attended late night services in Boston say the terrorist call to arms would not stop them from worshipping.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Cardinal O’Malley spoke about the threat.

“Hopefully the more that we can do to promote understanding among peoples and promote justice, that’s what brings peace,” said Cardinal O’Malley.

“We’re not spread too thin around the city and we’re going to make sure people have a safe ‘First Night’ in the city to bring in the New Year,” said Mayor Walsh.

