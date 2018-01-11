Circuit City making comeback years after going bankrupt

(WHDH) — Former electronics giant Circuit City says it is making a comeback.

Circuit City made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show, which is being held this week in Las Vegas, according to a CNBC report.

The retailer will launch a retail website on Feb. 15, CEO Ronny Shmoel said.

The company will showcase and sell products out of kiosks before opening up larger showrooms and retail locations.

Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and tried to operate online before closing its last store in 2009. The company folded in 2012.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)