Cities across the region enact parking bans ahead of storm

Across Massachusetts, cities and towns are enacting parking bans ahead of a storm expected to drop more than a foot of snow throughout much of the region.

Below are some of the parking bans in effect today:

BEVERLY: Parking ban in effect starting at 10 a.m.

BOSTON: City-wide parking ban starts at 10 a.m.

BROOKLINE: Parking ban in effect as of 6 a.m.

CAMBRIDGE: Parking ban went into effect at 7 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM: Parking ban/snow emergency in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

HAMILTON: Parking ban in effect as of 6 a.m.

LOWELL: Parking ban in effect as of Wednesday afternoon.

NATICK: Snow emergency declared as of 5 a.m.

NORTH ATTLEBORO: Parking ban in effect.

QUINCY: Parking ban in effect as of 7 a.m.

SALEM: Parking ban in effect as of 9 a.m.

WALTHAM: Parking ban in effect as of 7 a.m.

WAREHAM: Parking ban in effect as of 7:30 a.m.

WESTFIELD: Parking ban in effect.

WORCESTER: Parking ban in effect as of 6 a.m.