Cities, towns west of Boston set to see heavy snowfall

Grab the salt and shovels, another major storm is set to slam Massachusetts, and Worcester could see the most snowfall.

People were stocking up on supplies at Home Depot on Saturday to ride out the storm.

People who live around the Worcester area haven’t stopped digging out from Thursday’s winter blast that dropped more than a foot of snow in the area.

The storm expected to hit on Sunday could bring another foot of accumulation, but many people in the area are taking it in stride.

