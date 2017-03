BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Citizens Bank customers are dealing with a major headache Friday morning.

The bank said customers are seeing a delay in direct deposits and other transactions posting to their accounts due to a “vendor processing issue.”

The issue is effecting many financial institutions, according to the bank. Officials are working to resolve the issue.

1/2: Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

2/2: This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

