City allows nightclub near scene of fatal shooting to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Board of Licenses is allowing a nightclub near the scene of a fatal shooting to reopen.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the man left the Noah Lounge. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Devin Burney, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

At an emergency meeting, the city’s Board of Licenses ordered the club closed for 72 hours pending a full hearing Monday.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tMxGsh) the board voted Monday to allow the club to reopen Friday as long as a police detail is present for at least the next couple of weeks.

Police and the board say the club cooperated with authorities.

Investigators have said a person of interest was in custody, but didn’t publicly identify that person.

