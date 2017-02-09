City announces Boston Public Schools to be closed again Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston Public Schools will be closed again on Friday.

The decision comes after a storm expected to drop more than of a foot of snow in the region intensified in and around the city, leading to near-blizzard conditions and making several roads difficult to travel.

The city made the decision to close schools Wednesday afternoon for Thursday classes.

