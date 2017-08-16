City approves permit for ‘free speech’ rally on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) — City officials issued a permit Wednesday approving a group’s request to hold a “Free Speech” rally Saturday afternoon at the Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand. Thousands of counter protesters will also be on hand.

The permit, which was obtained by 7News from the Boston Parks Department, shows the rally is approved for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The spokesman for Boston Free Speech says his group is not about hate but about the First Amendment. But some believe the controversial speakers advertised on their flyer, who have since dropped out, say otherwise.

“This rally is a celebration of the First Amendment and the constitutional values that bring us together as Americans,” said John Medlar said.

The group says it is not looking for another Charlottesville and has a message for white supremacists who want to show up.

“I would tell them to stay home,” said Medlar.

A counter protest from Roxbury to Boston Common is set to get underway at the same time as the free speech rally. Organizers for the free speech rally said they expect 1,000 people to attend. Organizers for the counter protest and march expect between 6,000 and 10,000 people.

“No, I didn’t want to give them a permit, quite honestly, but we also believe in free speech in our country,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh said he wanted to postpone the free speech rally but organizers would not go for it. He is not convinced their message is only about freedom of speech.

“What’s the need to have this type of free speech rally this weekend. We’ve asked them to put it off. They didn’t want to put it off, they wouldn’t put it off, so we’ll see what their intention is on Saturday,” said Walsh.

On Wednesday morning, Boston police met with organizers to talk about a game plan. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says violence won’t be tolerated.

“It’s all about safety. We don’t want anyone bringing weapons. Backpacks will be looked at,” Evans said.

Evans says police will be monitoring social media as well to get a sense of how big the crowds could be.

