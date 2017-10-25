LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The City of Lowell is talking about setting restrictions on pit bulls following the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Officials discussed a potential ban during a city council meeting Tuesday.

This comes after two pit bulls attacked and killed the young boy over the weekend.

City council members said banning pit bulls can prevent future tragedies.

“We love dogs. I’m a dog owner myself but this particular breed to me, it’s not a breed you can domesticate,” said city councilor Rodney Elliot. “This should never happen again in the City of Lowell or anywhere else in the state.”

Currently, it’s against state law to ban a specific breed of dog.

The city council said it is working with a funeral home to provide free burial services for the victim’s family.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)