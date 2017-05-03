City councilor charged with drunken driving after crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city councilor has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving after allegedly hitting two other vehicles shortly after he left a strip club.

The Republican newspaper reports that 51-year-old Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor Monday.

Investigators say Bartley rear-ended two vehicles stopped at a traffic light in Springfield around 9 p.m. Saturday shortly after leaving the Mardi Gras Gentleman’s Club. Two people in one of the other vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Police say Bartley smelled of alcohol and stumbled during a field sobriety test.

Bartley told the newspaper he is “going to let it play out” and “I’ll just do my best.”

