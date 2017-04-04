City councilor criticizes BPD’s handling of investigation after boy is shot

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor is criticizing the way the police department is handling the investigation of a shooting that injured a boy in Roxbury.

Police said the 6-year-old boy was shot in the back while walking with his father on Sunday night. Police Commissioner William Evans revealed that the boy’s father was the intended target, saying officers who spoke to the father relayed this to him. However, City Councilor Tito Jackson said making this information public will hurt the investigation.

“I find it unacceptable that confidential information of an ongoing investigation is getting out in the public. That is a problem,” said Jackson. “That does not build trust in our neighborhood. That does not build trust in our community. That does not solve crime in the city of Boston.”

Jackson, who represents the district and is now running for mayor, said he is concerned for the safety of the family as this information comes out. Evans defended his decision to release the information, saying it was meant to keep the community calm.

“The community’s got to know it was not a random act. I think people’s level of fear goes up if they think for no reason someone’s just opening up on a family,” said Evans.

The boy remains in the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are still searching for suspects and Evans said officers are working with the boy’s family.

