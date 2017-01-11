City Councilor Tito Jackson to run for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson announced Wednesday that he will be running for mayor of Boston this year.

Jackson released a video on YouTube, announcing his candidacy. He will make an official announcement Thursday.

The Roxbury native now represents parts of the South End, Dorchester, Fenway and Roxbury as a member of the City Council. He will be running against incumbent Mayor Marty Walsh this November.

