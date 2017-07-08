City leaders, community members gather for annual ‘Bike Ride for Peace’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bicyclists in Boston hit the pavement for a six mile ride for peace.

Boston Police Department’s “Bike Ride for Peace” works to strength bonds with police officers and the community.

City leaders were among those that took part in the annual ride.

The timing of the annual is not lost on city leaders, fighting a surge in violence.

“It has to be everybody working together, and that’s what this bike ride signifies, all of us coming together as we ride through Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury showing a united front,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans at the event.

There has been a shooting or stabbing in the city almost every day in the last two weeks. The latest came Friday night on Tonawanda Street in Dorchester.

Police say a man was shot just before 11 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said they’re trying to stop the cycles of violence.

“Unfortunately the 4th of July the last four years, we’ve looked at the numbers, there’s a real big spike that week, and that’s consistent with what’s happened this year as well,” said Mayor Walsh.

He said he’s focusing on expanding efforts like “Operation Exit,” which helps some of the most at-risk kids get into work training programs.

He and other city leaders encouraged everyone to be part of the solution.

“We can see the best of Boston arise even now, let’s not shrink back in fear, let’s not turn on one another, let’s work together,” said Rev. William Dickerson, of Greater Love Tabernacle Church.

Rev. Dickerson said the ride and cookout are good for the community, but what is really important is what happens in the community when it’s done.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)