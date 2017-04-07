City lists traffic restrictions ahead of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is warning drivers to be ready for significant traffic disruptions as a result of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17.

City officials recommend that those coming into the city not drive and use public transportation instead.

Streets closed in the city include the following:

5 AM Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close

6 AM Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close

8 AM All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close

8 AM All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close

8:30 AM All streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close

All of these streets are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. except for Boylston, which will reopen at 8 p.m.

More information about the city’s road closures and traffic information can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)