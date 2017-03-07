City mulling plastic bag ban at grocery stores

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The City Council in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is considering a proposal to ban single-use plastic bags handed out by groceries, pharmacies, and other stores.

Instead, customers could buy a recycled paper bag for 10 cents, to encourage them to bring their own reusable bags.

Supporters of the measure say it’s good for the environment. Opponents say they don’t want to get rid of the bags.

The Council on Monday delayed its first reading of the proposal to March 20, because of concerns about the complexity of the proposed ordinance and the size of the businesses it would apply to.

A public hearing would have to be held before a vote. If it passes, it would not take effect for a full year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)