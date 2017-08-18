City of Boston taking security seriously at the “Free Speech Rally” on the Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is taking security seriously for Saturday’s “Free Speech Rally,” on the Common.

Mayor Marty Walsh said, “If the free speech rally goes out of control – first sign of a problem we’re going to shut it down.”

The city is beginning to set up security today.

Barricades will be used to keep protesters and counter-protesters separated.

Walsh also said, ““I’m not worried about the Boston Common on Saturday, because we’ll have barriers up there, but I’m worried about walking to the common. I’m worried about people leaving the common. And certainly we’re worried about issues like what happened in Barcelona.”

Boston Police said they are preparing for the worst.

Someone has already written “Punch Nazis” in chalk on the Common’s bandstand.

7News will be covering the rally and counter protests on Saturday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)