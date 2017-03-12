BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials announced that Boston Police will continue to wear body cameras for the next six months.

The pilot body camera program began in September.

Officers that already have body cameras will continue to wear them. Up to 100 new police officers will be added.

The extension of the program is to make sure there is enough data availability to study the program.

The cameras will now be worn until Sept. 11.

