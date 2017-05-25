City shuts down 2 Back Bay restaurants for health violations

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two restaurants in Boston’s Back Bay section have been shut down by the city’s health department due to an array of violations.

The Boston Inspectional Services Department is investigating a recent outbreak of a foodborne illness at Café Med and Back Bay Sandwich on St. James Avenue.

An inspection of the two locations uncovered 19 violations, which resulted in the restaurants’ permit being suspended.

According to health inspections, Cafe Med was found to be storing food at improper temperatures and chicken in green liquid. Raw waste was also said to be backing up into prep sinks and employees were apparently not changing their gloves.

Back Bay Sandwich also had 19 violations, including rodent activity and droppings and food not being stored at proper temperatures, inspectors said.

It’s not clear how many people were sickened by the outbreak.

