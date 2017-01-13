Civil Rights District declared national monument

Birmingham, Alabama (CNN) — A portion of Birmingham, Alabama is now officially a national monument.

Thursday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell and civil rights activist celebrated the announcement that the city’s Civil Rights District was named a national monument at the 16th Street Baptist Church.

The city is getting about one million dollars in grants to preserve the landmarks.

The designation was one of President Obama’s final acts in office. Preserving the church, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, The AG Gason Motel and Kelly Ingram Park for generations to come.

Mayor Bell expects tourism to double or triple in the future as a result of the designation.

