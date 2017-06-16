Class Act: ‘Ben’s Big Benefit Music Show’ in Reading

READING, Mass. (WHDH) — “We’re here today to honor someone in your classroom, who has an amazing talent,” Christa Delcamp said.

And when you can use that to the advantage of other people, and to help other people out, that’s an even bigger deal.”

I’d like to call to the front of the room, Ben Mini!” said Delcamp.

Benjamin Mini is a talented musician at Coolidge Middle School in Reading. He plays seven instruments, including guitar.

“I like to play rock the best. It’s really fun to play,” said Ben.

And for the past 3 years, he’s put on *Ben’s Big Benefit Music Show* at Reading Memorial Park all for charity- an idea that he adopted from one of his favorite rock bands.

“I had the privilege of seeing U2 on tour, here in Boston, and what they do, is they give a lot back to the community and that basically gave me the idea, to start the show and give back like they do,” said Ben.

And that’s exactly what Ben does. His Big Benefit Show has raised more than $6,000 for non-profits Cradles to Crayons, Little Kids Rock and the Reading Food Pantry. And many are stunned by Ben’s output-

“I think it’s amazing, and it’s really cool how he does this every year,” said his friend Julia Mullen, who sings with Ben.

“I actually can’t believe a kid his age could do something like this,” said Sean Douglass, another friend who plays piano with Ben.

Ben does it all- performing and organzing the whole show- and creating a fun atmosphere. Much like his own personality.

“The kid always has a smile on his face. He keeps it in perspective I think. It’s always about having a good time and making music together,” said Anna Wentlent, his music teacher at Coolidge Middle Shool.

“When I’m up on that stage, I’m not nervous,” said Ben. “I feel confident. I feel ready, and I feel everybody’s around me, and helping me out.”

Ben has set his sights on a professional music career when he gets older.

