Class Act: Chelmsford High School

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Once a year, Chelmsford High School students gather after school to package food for the hungry.

They’re making rice, soy and vegetable meals — one package can feed a family of 6.

“Everyone has the chance to get very involved. It’s kind of like a factory, it’s kind of crazy, there’s a lot of stuff going around, a lot of people running different bags everywhere. And different supplies,” said Sarah Benda.

“It was so much fun because we all got together to help a better cause,” said William Zouzas.

The goal is to pack 12,000 meals and ship them to countries where dire poverty is rampant.

“That’s something that means a lot to me, because living in Chelmsford, I can’t go there and help them hand and hand,” said Jessica Haigg.

“I have no doubt they will meet their goal because they’re packaging at full speed,” said Farah Ahmad, from Rise Against Hunger, the non-profit organization whose goal is to end worldwide hunger by 2030.

The Chelmsford Rotary Club pitched in too. More than 100 high school students took part- from National Honor Society, the Thomas Jefferson Forum and Leadership in Motion Everywhere.

“Last year I wasn’t able to do it, because I was busy. And I was really sad, but this year just seeing all the food we’re making and how we’re making a difference it’s just amazing!” said Tatum Hobby.

“This is one of my favorite events because so many people who aren’t involved in community service will come. Because it’s fun and there’s music,” said Jessica Haig.

And because of their volunteer efforts to fight hunger, these students are our Class Acts!

The food will go to those who need it most: in poor countries in Central and South America, the Caribbean or Africa.

“The power of the amount of people we have gets the job done,” said Haigg.

And the job got done. The students packaged more than 12,000 meals on that day.

