REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - Isabella King and her friends make build a bears for children at Tufts Floating Hospital in Boston. They’re for kids battling the spinal disorder, scoliosis. Isabella knows first hand how difficult scoliosis can be, she was diagnosed with it in 5th grade:

“Scoliosis – you have to fight through it,” said Isabella. “It makes you a stronger person and you eventually get stronger.”

Isabella wore a back brace for more than 4 years, and she recently had a 10 hour surgery to fuse her spine in a straight line.

“I didn’t want to sit there and let scoliosis define me. I wanted to do something about it. I know so many people have self-esteem issues because of it.”

During her battle with scoliosis, Izzy took to Twitter and Instagram, showing other kids how to wear a back brace and how to be brave. She even sells bracelets to raise funds to buy and make Build-a-Bears, remembering how she felt when she started her journey.

“I like supporting people with scoliosis, and I like giving them courage and self-confidence, and helping them go through their scoliosis journey, so they don’t feel alone.”

Which lead us to meet Izzy at Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School.

“I’m here interrupting your class to honor a very special woman for our Class Act. Isabella king!” said Christa Delcamp.

Izzy plays field hockey, and her teammates have encouraged her all along.

“She’s great, she’s always been great. She’s always so kind to everyone,” said Jenna Barros of the field hockey team.

“She took her diagnosis of scoliosis, and immediately thought of, how could this benefit others? How can I help other people?” said teacher, Chris Warren.

“I’ve seen her persevere through it all, and she’s been amazingly strong,” said friend Brianna Cambra.

Izzy hopes to raise funds for bears for years to come. She even outfits them with a handmade t-shirt.

“On the back it says, from Scoli Warriors like you, so they know they’re not alone, they’re not the only Scoli Warrior, so yeah.”

