Class Act: Salemwood Middle School’s Seventh Grade Class

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — An entire seventh grade class in Malden pitched in to help a boy in Africa who has cancer.

David, 9, lives in Ghana. He has cancer of the eye, which then spread to his nerves, and he cannot get to a proper specialist for treatment. Teacher Jennier Hedrington, whose parents live next door to David in Ghana, shared his story with her students at Salemwood Middle School. When they learned about David, they wanted to help him.

“I was heartbroken because I felt like that could have been my little brother,” said Christelle Jeal.

Students organized book sales and bake sales and started a GoFundMe to raise money.

“The plan was $10,000 and honestly, I told them I didn’t think they could do it, maybe $200 a week. And they did $2,000 in two days. They’re amazing,” said Hedrington.

David sent a video message back to the students in Malden, thanking them for “so much love and kindness.” The students now plan to fly David to Boston for treatment, with most of the money going to transportation and housing.

