Class Act: St. Joseph’s Prep senior creates Dream to Dance foundation

Cali Lapenta has been dancing for 16 years at Melrose Dance Academy.

“My passion really is dance. I’ve been doing it for so long, and there’s a lot of people who can’t afford it because dance is so expensive,” said Cali.

So, this senior at St. Joseph’s Prep in Brighton, decided to do something original- she set-up the “Dream to Dance Foundation” and started raising money – her goal $2,000.

“I made flyers and hung them up in different businesses and I made a Facebook page, an Instagram, a Twitter and in about 2 weeks I had raised all of the money,” said Cali.

And she did it two years in a row! The money went to 3 young dancers to pay for lessons, costumes, even recital tickets. Their parents are grateful.

“I just can’t believe it, that’s just – to be that young and think of other little girls.” said Rick Hayes, whose daughter dances through Dream to Dance. “We wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”

“Not a lot of 16 or 17 year old students are thinking about how to help the community the way that she is. So, she’s amazing, I love Cali,” said Lauren Fitzpatrick whose daughter dances through Dream to Dance Foundation.

“I’m just happy I could that I’ve actually made a difference.”

Melrose Dance Academy supported Cali all the way through it.

“Dance is expensive. You have to pay for costumes, you have to pay for lessons.

And Cali took all of this on. She raises all of it, the parents don’t have to pay for a thing.” said, Amanda Bruno from Melrose Dance Academy.

And for this reason, Cali Lapenta is our class act!

“I honestly had no idea,” said Cali.

Her friends at st. Joseph think highly of her–

“You know she comes up with an idea and she’s gonna make it work,” said Nia Gipson, teacher at St. Joseph Prep, Brighton

“It’s awesome, I hope it blossoms into something even more,” said Lily Fabrizio, Cali’s friend.

Even though she graduates this year, Cali wants to see “The Dream to Dance Foundation” continue.

“I hope to keep this going for as long as I can,” said Cali.

