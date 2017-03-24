Class Act: Zeh School in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - “There’s all different kinds of blankets for all different kinds of ages,” said one Girl Scout.

These girls at the Zeh School in Northborough get very talkative when it comes to blankets.

“They’re really comfy,” said one girl.

The girls are from 2 different Girl Scout troops in town- Troop 11594 and Troop 11596. Together and with the help of the school, they made and donated more than 220 blankets for kids!

“What I liked best is not just the thought, not just because it was fun, but the thought that kids are going to get these blankets,” said Juliana Oyola of Troop 11594.

“I was thinking about helping people out in the hospital, so they have a warm hug,” said Megan Anderson of Troop 11596

All of these blankets are part of the nationwide non-profit- “Project Linus”, which has delivered more than 6 million handmade blankets to kids in need since 1995.

“They are so excited. One girl’s scout troop will be donating all 120 to the Pediatric unit at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. And the other girl scout troop is doing it directly to Project Linus,” said Susan Berger, school nurse at Zeh School

And because of all their hard work and effort- the Zeh School and both Girl Scout Troops are our Class Acts!

“I wasn’t expecting an award, but I just wanted to make the kids happy,” said Maya Rajguru.

Northborough had created blankets for Project Linus before – but just recently, the idea was resurrected by school nurse Sue Berger. And has more than quadrupled in two years.

“I think the kids could have done 1000 blankets. But what I got out of it, -it was the conversations around making the blankets, was amazing. They talked about these kids and their compassion and empathy for them,” said Berger.

“I like that we not only got to make the blankets, but we also got to give them to people who needed a warm hug,” said Katherine Lanoue.

“I don’t care about me, I just care about them being happy,” said Savannah Staples.

