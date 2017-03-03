Class Act: Middleton girl raises money to help animal shelters

MIDDLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — Each week- Middleton’s Molly Wogan visits an animal shelter. Today she volunteers to clean some puppies at Great Dog Rescue New England in Woburn.

“She is someone who is beyond her years, she is so sweet, so nice, so motivated,” said Sabrina Doyle, a staff member at Gread Dog Rescue New England.

Great Dog Rescue is just one of a dozen shelters that Molly helps at – some in person and some through donations. It’s all part of her PAWS project-

“It’s an anagram for Precious Animals Wonderful Shelters,” said Molly.

The PAWS project is a year-long fundraiser Molly put together as part her Bat Mitzvah community service. Many Mitzvahs include a big party, but Molly told her parents instead of a party, she’d rather help homeless animals.

“Mitzvah means to do good- and so I wanted to focus on that instead of focusing on a party of a Bat Mitzvah- I don’t really need a party- but the dogs need the help.”

Molly’s goal is to raise $10,000 for 14 animal shelters- mostly all are in New England. And she’s well on her way- she sells key chains and treats- for animals and their owners- and her Go-Fund-Me page will provide a quarter of the funds.

All that hard work makes Molly Wogan our Class Act.

“I was happy for her, very happy- this is a great thing she’s doing, i think she’s done just a fabulous job. She really cares about dogs,” said Stacey Butler, Molley’s teacher at Howe-Manning School in Middleton.

“I couldn’t picture a better person awarded with the Class Act,” said Sabrina Doyle of Great Dog Rescue New England.

And Molly says, she won’t miss having a Bat Mitzvah party at all.

“I don’t need all the gifts and stuff, I think it would be better if it went to things that need it, and people who need it, and dogs who need it,” said Molly.

As for her future, Molly says she doesn’t want to be a veterinarian- because she doesn’t want to see animals suffer. But she says she’ll work for animal shelters in some way.

