Classes canceled at Fall River’s Durfee High School after water main break

Classes have been canceled at Durfee High School in Fall River after a water main break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing through the school.

Water could be seen pouring down the stairs at the high school as emergency crews worked to shut off the water and begin the cleanup.

The school sent a tweet at 4:30 a.m. announcing the water main break and canceling classes for students, faculty and staff.

ATTENTION: We have had an emergency water main break at Durfee High School. School will be canceled today 1/10/18 for Durfee H.S. students, faculty & staff ONLY…Again, Durfee High School will be closed today for students, faculty & staff. #staytuned for more info. @frps_durfee — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) January 10, 2018

No other Fall River Schools are currently impacted.

The school says it will continue to keep students and staff updated as the situation continues.

The incident is the latest in a tough week for Fall River schools. On Monday, an elementary school had to cancel classes due to frozen pipes, while other schools were forced to open on a two-hour delay.

