Cleanup underway after drunk driver takes down utility poles

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with drunken driving after police said he crashed into four utility poles in Stoneham and caused power outages.

Authorities say Ryan Carney, of Woburn, crashed on William Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, bringing down live wires.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found three poles knocked down and a fourth damaged, with wires across the road.

Police say Carney and a passenger were found standing near a car that was wrecked by the crashed poles. No one was injured in the crash.

Police say Carney was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. He is to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.

Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said it was the most damage he’d ever seen from a single vehicle crash.

