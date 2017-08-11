LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews in Lowell worked to clean up more than 100 gallons of oil from the basement of a home. The landlord’s boyfriend told 7News, they think someone did it on purpose.

Officials say as much as 120 gallons of home heating oil poured into a Lowell home early Friday morning.

The boyfriend of the landlord claims it was an intentional act orchestrated by a problem tenant.

The spill was so bad that officials say the homeowners had to call an environmental company to clean it up. It will be up to health department to decide if the residents will be allowed back inside.

Officials are investigating the leak.

