Don’t be like these motorists! Clear snow before you drive

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - As crews work to clear the roads after Tuesday’s nor’easter, some drivers who are hitting the streets seem to be forgetting an important step: clearing snow off their vehicles.

Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on motorists traveling about with snow-covered windshields, roofs and rear windows.

Officials are cautioning drivers to “clear snow before you go.” Police said it’s dangerous to others and that fines will be “tough on the wallet.”

On Wednesday morning, troopers stopped multiple vehicles, including one car on the Mass Pike in Weston with a windshield covered in snow.

Sooo, this just happened. 🤦🏻‍♂️. Pls #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. Tpr Paul Copponi just stopped this veh on I-90 in #Weston. Don't be that guy… pic.twitter.com/0H67OxWVTy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 15, 2017

@MassStatePolice reminding you to #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. Dangerous to other drivers and tough on your wallet. pic.twitter.com/6qZUH4frv4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 15, 2017

