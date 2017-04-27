Clerk in Kyle Kennedy robbery speaks with 7News

NORTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - 7News spoke to the convenience store clerk who was held up by Kyle Kennedy in 2015.

That crime ultimately sent him to prison where he met Aaron Hernandez face to face.

The moment Kennedy walked into the Cumberland Farms in Northbridge is etched in the former clerk’s mind.

“To me it wasn’t real,” said the clerk, “it didn’t feel at first, until I turned around and all I saw was a mask, and a hood.”

The clerk , who asked we only use his first name, Michael, says that Kennedy held a knife to his side during the 2015 robbery.

Michael, who had watched a training video on what to do in a robbery days earlier, opened the register.

Kennedy snatched 189 dollars and sped off.

Police arrested him after he crashed off Route 146.

“A friend of mine called me two days ago,” said Michael, “and said, ‘that’s the guy who in fact may be connected to Aaron Hernandez.'”

Michael didn’t learn of the connection to the Hernandez case until this week and he is stunned at the new development.

“As far as it being so close to Aaron Hernandez,” said Michael, “it just seems so unreal.”

