Clerk knocked unconscious, carjacked in Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Surveillance cameras captured a thief knocking a convenience store clerk unconscious, last month, before a second thief drove off in the clerk’s car.

The thief could be seen walking up behind Amirul Islam, on April 17, and punching him in the head. The thief rifled through his pockets, then a second person hopped in the car and drove off. Islam said it seemed to come out of nowhere.

“I was senseless. I had no sense,” Islam said. “After maybe three minutes, five minutes, I woke up, and I see I have no car, I have no phone, no key with me.”

The 29-year-old works at the Kwik Stop Food Store on Northwest 15th Street. He said he was cleaning out his car, just before midnight, in front of the closed store. That’s when a man approached him.

“He didn’t ask me nothing. I told him the store is closed, but he still come to the store,” Islam said. “Then he hit me from behind. I didn’t see him. He hit from behind.”

The thief left Islam with a broken jaw, cracked tooth, no car and no phone.

Islam has since returned to work and his car has been recovered, but Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for two thieves believed to be involved.

“The fact that, as you can see in the surveillance video, one of the suspects callously walking over the victim to get into his car shows you just how great their disregard was for his well-being,” BSO spokesperson Joy Oglesby said.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

