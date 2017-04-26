Clerk recounts 2015 robbery that sent Kyle Kennedy to prison

NORTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - The clerk working at a Northbridge gas station the night it was held up by Kyle Kennedy spoke to 7News about the robbery.

Kennedy held up the Cumberland Farms at knifepoint in 2015, before fleeing the scene. The robbery is what landed him in prison with Aaron Hernandez, where his attorney said the two became very close friends.

The clerk, Michael, said it did not feel real at first when he saw Kennedy, wearing a mask, walk into the store. Michael said Kennedy was “desperate” and he kept his distance from him when he saw he was holding a knife.

Michael said he opened the register and Kennedy grabbed $189 out of it before speeding off. Kennedy was later arrested after crashing his car off Route 146.

Michael said he was stunned when he got a phone call from a friend, who told him the man who held up his store was connected to Hernandez.

