BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say a store clerk was shot during Sunday during an attempted armed robbery in Hyde Park.

The incident happened inside the River Food Mart.

The employee who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police are still searching for suspects.

