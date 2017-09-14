WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Hillary Clinton claims that former FBI Director James Comey reopening an investigation into her private email server is partly to blame for her election loss.

She sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper months after losing the election to discuss her defeat and who she feels deserves the blame.

This included Comey, who she previously said “shivved” her.

“So ask yourself a closed investigation that ended the prior July an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign. And Russia one deserves to be blown out of all proportion. Nothing to be found one more time. And the American people don’t have the information that there’s a legitimate investigation going on about Trump and Russia,” Clinton said.

Comey announced nothing was found in Clinton’s investigation, but she argued it was too late.

“The more important lessons that can affect our democracy going forward, they’re not about him or his investigation. He, I think, forever changed history.But that’s in the past,” said Clinton.

Clinton’s latest comments couple with her new book sparked a lot of reaction, including with President Donald Trump who took to Twitter.

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Huckabee Sanders also commented on Clinton’s new book saying, “Instead pushing a book with a lot of false narratives and false accusations and placing blame on a lot of other people instead of accepting it herself.”

Clinton said she cannot forgive people who say they did not vote in the election. She said people frequently came up to her saying they wished they had.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)