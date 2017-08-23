Clinton: My ‘skin crawled’ as Trump shadowed during debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump’s pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable “my skin crawled.” In an upcoming book, Clinton says Trump shadowed her closely she had to resist shouting, “Back up you creep, get away from me.”

The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to keep composed during the Oct. 9 faceoff in St. Louis less than a month before the election.

Their bitter presidential campaign had just been rocked by the release of footage in which Trump bragged about groping women, and Clinton says that was on her mind. She says Trump “was literally breathing down my neck.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired audio Wednesday of Clinton reading from the book, “What Happened,” set for September release.

