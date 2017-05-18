Close friends killed in rollover crash on Route 44 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Two women in their 20s, both of whom were best friends, died Wednesday night in a single-car crash on Route 44 in Plymouth.

Authorities responded around 10:30 p.m. to the crash along highway near Commerce Way and found an overturned SUV on the side of the road.

State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2001 Jeep Wrangler traveled across both eastbound lanes, through a grassy median area and entered the westbound side of the highway, where its rolled over next to an off ramp.

Kristina McCarthy, 26, of Kingston was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

One of McCarthy’s co-workers told 7News that she received a text that read “Kristina McCarthy died in that accident last night.” The woman said she is devastated by the shocking news.

Staff members at Life Care Center of Plymouth said McCarthy was a nursing assistant who worked with elderly patients that needed of long-term care.

“It takes a person with genuine heart and that’s what she had,” Kate O’Connor said of McCarthy.

McCarthy’s closest friend, a 20-year-old woman from Sagamore Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said speed could have been a factor.

