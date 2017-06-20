Closing arguments delivered in Bella Bond murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach.

WATCH: Defense delivers closing arguments

The prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy on Tuesday.

McCarthy’s lawyer says Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, killed the girl. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

“It looks like a scheming, manipulative woman, who to save her own skin, is about to falsely accuse her boyfriend of murder,” Jonathan Shapiro said. “In the end, the monster came for that little girl and it was her mother. Michael McCarthy is innocent.”

The defense rested on Monday without McCarthy taking the stand. Bond struck a plea deal to testify against McCarthy. She is slated to be set free following the trial.

Authorities say McCarthy punched Bella Bond to death and then dumped her remains, his girlfriend’s daughter.

WATCH: Prosecution delivers closing arguments

Prosecutors argued Tuesday that McCarthy’s heroin addiction fueled an evil behavior which led to Bella’s death.

“He brought that dark cloud and we can call that cloud heroin. Because it’s heroin and other drugs that led us all here,” Richard Deakin said.

A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found in June 2015 as authorities tried to determine her identity.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday.

