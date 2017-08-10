Closing arguments given in Teamsters-Top Chef trial

BOSTON (AP) – Did four Teamsters simply exercise their right to picket the non-union crew of the “Top Chef” TV reality show? Or did they threaten and harass the crew in an attempt to extort jobs as drivers for the show?

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers outlined contrasting views during closing arguments Thursday at the Teamsters’ trial on extortion conspiracy charges.

The Local 25 members are accused of threatening the cast and crew of “Top Chef,” including its host, Padma Lakshmi. She testified she was “terrified” when a Teamster confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the Bravo series filmed in 2014.

Prosecutors said cellphone video shows the Teamsters accosting the show’s crew. But their lawyers say they were merely demonstrating against the non-union crew.

Jurors were expected to begin deliberations Thursday after receiving instructions from the judge.

