Closing arguments set for NBA players’ assault trial

HOENIX (AP) — Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Thursday for the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood testified last week his relationship with the twins became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards. They are missing the start of NBA training camp, which began Tuesday.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says officials have been in contact with Marcus throughout the trial.

