Closing arguments set for Thursday in Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony is done, the evidence is in and now the jury will decide whether or not former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez gunned down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive by shooting in in Boston in 2012.

Opening statements were more than a month ago on March 1st.

For weeks the prosecution grilled 63 witnesses and detailed 379 pieces of evidence.

This week the defense got the case calling only 8 people to the stand.

Their defense is that the men died in a gun fight with someone in their car also firing shots and they say the prosecution’s case isn’t scientifically possible.

Defense attorney’s say it is actually the prosecution’s star witness, former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley, who fired the shots while he was driving the car.

Their experts say there is no way Hernandez, in the passenger seat, could have done it.

