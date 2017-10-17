BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys are set to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Closing arguments in David Wright’s trial are expected Tuesday in Boston’s federal courthouse.

Prosecutors say Wright plotted with his uncle and a third man to kill Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Prosecutors say Wright encouraged his uncle to instead go after police officers. Wright’s uncle was killed after he approached officers with a knife in 2015.

Wright testified that he shared Islamic State propaganda online because he was desperate for attention, but insists that he didn’t support the terror group. Wright said discussions about attacks were just “trash talk.”

