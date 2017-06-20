Closing arguments to begin in Bella Bond murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bella Bond murder trial is entering it’s final stage.

The fate of the man accused of killing the little girl, could be in the jury’s hands on Tuesday.

The defense rested it’s case without calling McCarthy to testify.

The prosecution laid out it’s case saying that McCarthy killed his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and then threw her body in the water where it washed up on Deer Island.

Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, was the prosecution’s star witness.

She plead guilty to helping get rid of Bella’s body and is expected to be released after the trial in exchange for testifying against McCarthy.

The defense says it is Rachelle Bond who is responsible for the young girl’s death.

We are expecting to hear closing arguments in the case on Tuesday.

