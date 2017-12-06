CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A lawyer representing an all-male social club at Harvard University says his group is deciding whether to take legal action against the university after it upheld a rule forbidding students in single-gender social clubs from taking campus leadership roles.

Harvey Silverglate says the Fly Club is weighing its legal options after the university’s governing board announced Tuesday it approved a rule saying students who join gender-exclusive clubs can’t lead campus groups or sports teams.

He says the decision “shows remarkable disdain” for student autonomy and the administration is “treating Harvard students like little children.”

Some Harvard faculty members and alumni say the policy limits students’ freedom of association and speech, but Harvard administrators say it will improve campus culture.

