CNN: Federal grand jury approves 1st charges in Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — CNN reports that a federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Back in May, Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CNN said the first charges approved have been sealed by a federal judge.

It is unclear what the charges are or who is being charged. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on CNN’s report.

