CNN: Kellyanne Conway sidelined from TV appearances

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - CNN is reporting that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has been sidelined from television appearances.

CNN said Conway is being kept off TV for making statements that are at odds with the administration.

Conway encouraged Americans to buy things from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, which left critics calling for an ethics investigation. She also said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had President Donald Trump’s “full confidence” hours before Flynn resigned.

