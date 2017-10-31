CNN: NYC suspect left note in truck claiming attack was for ISIS

NEW YORK (WHDH) — Sources tell CNN that the suspect in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City left a note in the truck, claiming he committed the attack for ISIS.

Reports said the suspect is 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who is originally from Uzbekistan and came to America in 2010. Law enforcement sources said Saipov has a Florida driver’s license but may have recently been staying in New Jersey.

Reports said Saipov rented the pickup truck from Home Depot about an hour before the attack. Saipov is accused of driving the truck down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, striking several pedestrians before witnesses said he crashed into a school bus.

Saipov was shot by police after the attack and was taken to the hospital for surgery. He is expected to survive.

CNN said FBI agents have started to interview family and friends in Tampa, Florida.

