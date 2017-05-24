Coast Guard calls off water search in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard searched the waters off Salisbury Wednesday for a missing person, but have since called off the effort.

At midnight on Wednesday, the Coast Guard received a call from police that said a passerby reported hearing calls for help near a marsh along the Merrimack River, according to officials. The police also reported hearing cries from shore in an area known as Black Rock Creek.

Authorities have since called off the search after two fisherman came forward and said the cries for help may have actually been them yelling loudly at each other.

A 29-foot response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Merrimack River and an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod searched the area.

Anyone with information about a possible missing person is asked to contact authorities.

Anyone with information about a possible missing person is asked to contact authorities.

